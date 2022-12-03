Steem (STEEM) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $74.29 million and $6.43 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,970.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000600 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00451578 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022394 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002701 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00115319 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.60 or 0.00857926 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00657262 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00246965 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,129,021 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
