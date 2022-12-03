StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Shares of SVVC opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVVC. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

