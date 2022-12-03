StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Price Performance

AWX stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of -144.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Avalon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

