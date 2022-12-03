StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Comstock Holding Companies Stock Up 8.3 %
CHCI opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.
About Comstock Holding Companies
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Comstock Holding Companies (CHCI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.