StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CORR stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.37.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
