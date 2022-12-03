StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

