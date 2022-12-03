StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
Shares of LEJU stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Leju has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $11.40.
Leju Company Profile
