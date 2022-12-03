StockNews.com Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Hold

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

Get Baozun alerts:

Baozun Price Performance

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $353.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baozun

About Baozun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 155.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Baozun by 39.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.