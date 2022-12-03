StockNews.com Upgrades Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) to Hold

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $8.30 to $6.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.98.
Baozun Price Performance
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Baozun has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $353.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
