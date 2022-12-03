Streamr Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $20.93 million and $1.01 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Streamr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamr Profile

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

