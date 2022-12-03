Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 108,050 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 127.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

