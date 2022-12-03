SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ STKL opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.20 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,700. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SunOpta by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

