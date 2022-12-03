SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on SunOpta to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on SunOpta from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of SunOpta to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

NASDAQ STKL opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.20 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,501. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Largey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,700. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SunOpta by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SunOpta by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

See Also

