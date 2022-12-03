Supreme’s (SUP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.03) target price on the stock.

Supreme Price Performance

SUP opened at GBX 99.50 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 101.29. Supreme has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245 ($2.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £116.04 million and a P/E ratio of 904.55.

Supreme Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Supreme’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

About Supreme

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Branded Household Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; smart home LED technology solutions; and custom floor, counter and pallet display stands.

Read More

