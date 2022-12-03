Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRZN. Guggenheim downgraded Surrozen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Surrozen from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Surrozen Stock Performance

Surrozen stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Surrozen has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surrozen

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Surrozen will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Surrozen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,299 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in Surrozen by 3,102.9% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 781,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 757,546 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the second quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Surrozen in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

