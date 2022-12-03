Terran Coin Price Hits $1.63 on Top Exchanges (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Terran Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00009581 BTC on popular exchanges. Terran Coin has a market cap of $38.44 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Terran Coin has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin was first traded on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terran Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

