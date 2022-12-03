Terran Coin (TRR) Price Hits $1.63 on Exchanges

Terran Coin (TRR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00009610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market cap of $38.47 million and $1.81 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin launched on April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. The official website for Terran Coin is terrancoin.com. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terran Coin is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin.

Terran Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

