Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 435,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,095 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $66,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $199.86. The stock has a market cap of $161.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.86.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 51.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

