The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 25.6% from the October 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CEE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,924. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.66.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 80,226 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 295,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.