The Graph Hits 1-Day Volume of $12.21 Million (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One The Graph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $447.25 million and $12.21 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Graph has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph was first traded on March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,900,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon.”

