The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 13.2% in November

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 457,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 383,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,857. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The firm has a market cap of $735.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

