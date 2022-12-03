The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Short Interest Down 13.2% in November

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 457,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hackett Group
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
The Hackett Group Price Performance
The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.
About The Hackett Group
The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.
Further Reading
