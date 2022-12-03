The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 31,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

NYSE WU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,009. Western Union has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 285,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,426 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 12.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 41.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 792,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 233,622 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Western Union by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,061,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 157,616 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

