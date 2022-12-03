The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Short Interest Up 19.7% in November

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,190,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 31,070,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.
NYSE WU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,203,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,009. Western Union has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.89.
In other news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 167,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.88.
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.
