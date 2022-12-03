theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Trading 27.1% Higher

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating) shares traded up 27.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 203,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 150,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

theglobe.com Stock Up 27.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27.

theglobe.com Company Profile



theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

