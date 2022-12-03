Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.
TOST has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.
Toast Price Performance
TOST opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $41.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Toast by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Toast by 5,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,077 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Toast by 356.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 338,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 264,202 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 72.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,835,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,507 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Toast
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
