Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,300 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 256,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Trilogy Metals stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 450,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,310. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $88.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Trilogy Metals will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMQ. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,867,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.35 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

