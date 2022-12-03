U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.