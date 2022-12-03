UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 27,385 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,385 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $356,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total transaction of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,269 shares in the company, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958 over the last three months. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $766.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $733.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $769.63.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

