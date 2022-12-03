UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 700 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.37) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.37) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.70) to GBX 625 ($7.48) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 675 ($8.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 650 ($7.78) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 657.40 ($7.86).

HSBC Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 498.50 ($5.96) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 474.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 509.19. The company has a market cap of £99.54 billion and a PE ratio of 1,018.11. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 427.51 ($5.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($6.79).

Insider Buying and Selling at HSBC

HSBC Company Profile

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.73) per share, with a total value of £191,719.75 ($229,357.28).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

