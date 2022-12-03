UBS Group Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $71.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COUP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.65.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

COUP stock opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.39. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $95,923.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $95,923.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Glenn sold 2,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $143,918.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,646 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. abrdn plc raised its position in Coupa Software by 10.9% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at $8,855,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,733,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,838,000 after buying an additional 689,568 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

