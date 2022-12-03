UBS Group Trims TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Target Price to C$62.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$65.00 target price (down from C$67.00) on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. CIBC dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on TC Energy to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$65.47.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$58.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17. The stock has a market cap of C$58.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.81. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$54.60 and a 1-year high of C$74.44.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.85%.

In related news, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$762,065.83. In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total transaction of C$113,855.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$213,723.74. Also, Director Richard Prior bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,751.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at C$762,065.83.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.