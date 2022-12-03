Unicaja Banco (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Cut to “Reduce” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unicaja Banco (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $0.87 price target on the stock.
Unicaja Banco Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS UNJCF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Unicaja Banco has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $0.88.
Unicaja Banco Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unicaja Banco (UNJCF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Unicaja Banco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicaja Banco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.