Unicaja Banco (OTCMKTS:UNJCF) Cut to “Reduce” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unicaja Banco (OTCMKTS:UNJCF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $0.87 price target on the stock.

Unicaja Banco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNJCF opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. Unicaja Banco has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Unicaja Banco Company Profile

Unicaja Banco, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Spain and internationally. It offers accounts, payments, and debit and credit cards; mortgages and personal loans; deposit products, stock exchange, pension plans, investment funds and portfolios, and savings insurance policies; and life, home, car, accident, health, and agricultural insurance, as well as SME and retail damage, and corporate liability insurance products.

