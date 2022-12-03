Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on VVV. Citigroup boosted their target price on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VVV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 841,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,994. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Valvoline

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Valvoline by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

