Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.8% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,150,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 194,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $158.71 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.91.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.