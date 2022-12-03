Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.06. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

