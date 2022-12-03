VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.50. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 849,167 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James lowered VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

About VBI Vaccines

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in VBI Vaccines by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 8.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 58.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

