VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.81 and traded as low as $0.50. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 849,167 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James lowered VBI Vaccines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
VBI Vaccines Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
