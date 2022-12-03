Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $30.51 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Verasity has a total market cap of $30.51 million and $2.44 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005880 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00013663 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

