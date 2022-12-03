Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Verastem from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Verastem from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.
Verastem Stock Performance
Shares of VSTM opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Verastem Company Profile
Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.
