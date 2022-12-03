Verge (XVG) One Day Volume Hits $556,141.30

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Verge has a market capitalization of $41.97 million and approximately $556,141.30 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,025.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.25 or 0.00453734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023823 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00115929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.40 or 0.00865791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.21 or 0.00653196 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00246687 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,514,567,500 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

