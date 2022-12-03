Vertcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $17,937.13 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and approximately $17,937.13 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,978.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $77.05 or 0.00453836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022319 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00114377 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.47 or 0.00862682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.06 or 0.00654115 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00246315 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,590,672 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.