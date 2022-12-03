Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 40,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Vertex Resource Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of C$51.78 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.36.

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$59.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Resource Group Company Profile

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry and commercial clients, such as construction and real estate clients.

