Victoria’s (VCP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 880 ($10.53) price objective on the stock.

Victoria Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VCP stock opened at GBX 439 ($5.25) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 460.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 453.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £504.85 million and a PE ratio of 14,742.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.93, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Victoria has a 1-year low of GBX 300 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,220 ($14.60).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Philippe Hamers acquired 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 466 ($5.57) per share, with a total value of £4,385.06 ($5,245.91).

Victoria Company Profile

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

