Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Earns Outperform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEAT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.89.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

SEAT stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $156.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivid Seats will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at $33,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

