W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target Raised to $695.00 at UBS Group

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $635.00 to $695.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GWW. Wolfe Research lowered W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $590.29.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

NYSE GWW opened at $602.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $554.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.91.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,245,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at about $21,018,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.