Waltonchain (WTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $510,064.68

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $18.80 million and $510,064.68 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.02 or 0.06306722 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00502828 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,189.05 or 0.30584374 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,358,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,383,776 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars.
