WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $99.58 Million

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market cap of $99.58 million and $158,794.00 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin was first traded on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com.

Buying and Selling WaykiChain Governance Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

