Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Shares Down 2.9%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 197,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 177,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Wealth Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

