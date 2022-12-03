Wedbush Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $70.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NetApp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.58.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. NetApp has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 30.26%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $24,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 16.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in NetApp by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,665 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,959,000 after buying an additional 24,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in NetApp by 28.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,706 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 9,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Featured Stories

