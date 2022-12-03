Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

