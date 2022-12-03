Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Yum China by 5.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,710,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,674,000 after purchasing an additional 955,868 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,154,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,115,000 after buying an additional 922,123 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Yum China by 33.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,189,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,671,000 after buying an additional 792,734 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in Yum China by 34.2% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,508,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,341,000 after buying an additional 639,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Yum China by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after buying an additional 592,864 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $55.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.09.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $144,073,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares in the company, valued at $594,304,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $231,806.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,249 shares in the company, valued at $211,090.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fred Hu sold 3,193,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $144,073,890.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,171,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,304,893.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

