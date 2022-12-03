Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 2.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,969,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 74.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 633,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the second quarter worth $210,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William F. Austen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arconic Stock Up 0.2 %

ARNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Arconic from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $23.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.