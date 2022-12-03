West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,800 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 31st total of 841,400 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 680,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of West Pharmaceutical Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.35. 896,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,001. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $238.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $686.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WST shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

