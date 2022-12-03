Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WSR. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,959. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $484.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.15.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.