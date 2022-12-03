WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $4.81.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. It offers TMaaS solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.